2 Chinese men yield ₱278.8-M shabu in QC bust

Government anti-narcotics agents seized around ₱278.8 million worth of shabu from two Chinese suspects on Tuesday, April 21, during a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.

According to the authorities, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police (PNP) teams arrested the suspects identified as “Aye” and “Mok” at around 10:20 p.m. in Barangay Balingasa.

Aside from the estimated 41 kilograms of shabu, authorities also confiscated a Hong Kong passport, a Hong Kong International Driving Permit, two mobile phones, a Toyota Fortuner SUV, and the marked buy-bust money.

PDEA Director General Isagani R. Nerez asserted that the successful coordinated PDEA-PNP operation was significant in disrupting large-scale drug trafficking activities in the country.

“This successful operation underscores our unwavering commitment to dismantle drug networks that threaten our communities. The seizure of nearly ₱300 million worth of shabu is a major blow to illegal drug syndicates operating in the country,” Nerez said.

Nerez warned foreign nationals involved in the illegal drug trade that Philippine authorities will remain vigilant and uncompromising in addressing their operations.

He also assured that authorities will never allow the Philippines to become a transshipment hub for prohibited drugs.

The suspects face charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Chito Chavez)