BasketballSports

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

Justin Brownlee took charge in the second half as Barangay Ginebra held off Phoenix, 109-96, to go back-to-back wins in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 12.

Brownlee fired 10 of his 30 points during a searing 12-0 rally that allowed the Kings to turn an 81-85 deficit into a 93-85 lead — an advantage that they never relinquished until the final horn to improve to a 4-2 slate

The Ginebra resident import was actually held to just nine points in the first two quarters before coming alive in the second half.

Ginebra also had solid contributions from Ralph Cu and John Pinto allowing RJ Abarrientos and Scottie Thompson to have energy for the pivotal fourth quarter run.

Abarrientos fired 28 points while Thompson had 17 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals.

James Dickey III had 21 points and 21 rebounds to go with nine assists to pace the Fuel Masters who dropped to a 3-3 slate.

Ken Tuffin also chipped in 18 points on six triples while Jason Perkins added 17 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Clint Chapman was back to his usual scoring ways as Magnolia pounced on the import-less San Miguel, 120-101.
After being contained in the Manila Clasico, Chapman dominated the paint with 34 points especially in the absence of Beermen import Justin Patton.
Nine-time MVP June Mar Fajardo was simply not enough to man the paint for SMB as Magnolia repeatedly exploited the all-Filipino Beermen.
Chapman was a walking mismatch which resulted in a perfect 11-of-11 clip from the foul line. Jerom Lastimosa added 13 while Ian Sangalang also contributed 12.
Magnolia bounced back from the sorry loss to Ginebra and improved to a 3-4 record while SMB slipped to a 3-3 slate.
Cj Perez had 23 to pace the Beermen, whose import went missing after their loss to Rain or Shine last Wednesday. Patton reportedly missed practices in the last three days.
Fajardo added 12 points and eight rebounds while Jericho Cruz chipped in 13 in a losing effort.
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