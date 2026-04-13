By REYNALD MAGALLON

Justin Brownlee took charge in the second half as Barangay Ginebra held off Phoenix, 109-96, to go back-to-back wins in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 12.

Brownlee fired 10 of his 30 points during a searing 12-0 rally that allowed the Kings to turn an 81-85 deficit into a 93-85 lead — an advantage that they never relinquished until the final horn to improve to a 4-2 slate

The Ginebra resident import was actually held to just nine points in the first two quarters before coming alive in the second half.

Ginebra also had solid contributions from Ralph Cu and John Pinto allowing RJ Abarrientos and Scottie Thompson to have energy for the pivotal fourth quarter run.

Abarrientos fired 28 points while Thompson had 17 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals.

James Dickey III had 21 points and 21 rebounds to go with nine assists to pace the Fuel Masters who dropped to a 3-3 slate.

Ken Tuffin also chipped in 18 points on six triples while Jason Perkins added 17 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Clint Chapman was back to his usual scoring ways as Magnolia pounced on the import-less San Miguel, 120-101.