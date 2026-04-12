Lady Bulldogs earn Final Four berth after dominating UE Warriors

Defending champion National University booked the second Final Four ticket in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Women’s Volleyball Tournament after a dominant sweep of the also-ran University of the East, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14, on Sunday, April 12, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

Now riding a three-game winning streak, the Lady Bulldogs secured a postseason berth for the fifth consecutive season since Season 84 (2022), a span that has already produced three championships and one runner-up finish.

With the victory, NU solidified solo second place with a 9-3 win-loss record and remains in position to play spoiler against De La Salle University, which is chasing an elimination-round sweep and an outright Finals berth. The two teams are set to clash on Sunday, April 19, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs also maintained a two-game cushion over joint third placers Adamson University Lady Falcons and the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses, who both hold identical 7-5 records with two games left in the preliminaries.

“Syempre, we’re very grateful [and] thankful na we are here. Pinaghihirapan talaga namin lahat ng games. Hindi talaga sobrang dali ng lahat. Syempre, yung hard work always pays off. Hopefully, it does not end just in the top four; hopefully, we get to be up there. We want that twice-to-beat advantage, and we want to play in the championship games,” NU head coach Regine Diego said.

The Lady Bulldogs brushed off a slow start in the third set, where the Lady Warriors briefly took an 11-9 advantage. Behind Sam Cantada, Vange Alinsug, Arah Panique, and Alexa Mata, NU responded with a 9-0 run to pull away and put UE in a 18-11 hole.