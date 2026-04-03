Ouch! Rianne Malixi misses cut at Augusta National Women’s Amateur by 1

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Rianne Malixi fired an even-par 72 in the second round but that — a one-shot improvement from her opening round — was not enough as she missed the cut in the 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur by one stroke on Thursday, April 2, at the Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

Starting on the back nine, the 19-year-old standout struggled to find momentum, opening with a bogey on the par-3 17th before rallying with three birdies on the front side to keep her hopes alive.

However, a costly bogey on her closing par-5 ended her bid to reach Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

Malixi, the 2024 US Girls’ Junior and US Women’s Amateur champion, finished with a 36-hole total of 144 after a first-round 73.

Advancing to the final round were Macy Pate (73), Catherine Park (71), Patience Rhodes (70) and Yurina Hiroyoshi (71), who secured the final qualifying spots at 143.