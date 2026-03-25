MBPL seeks greater heights with celebrated rookies out to take spotlight in Season 8

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Bigger and bolder, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) targets a wider fan base across the country with rising stars out to dazzle its Season 8 that fires off April 10.

Coming off a successful Pre-Season Invitational, a 16-team field that was ruled by the Abra Solid North Weavers last weekend, the MPBL unfurls its newest edition with top-notch rookies, including collegiate standouts Keann Baclaan, Kymani Ladi and Dom Escobar – all playing for the Caloocan – entering the fray.

Ladi, who had a one-and-done stint with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP, expressed his excitement of competing against veteran players who he thought would be a big help for his development as a player.

“I’m excited. I think this would be a great opportunity for me to hone my game while I’m here,” said Ladi who tries to boost the Batang Kankaloo, a promising team that reached the MPBL North semifinals in three straight years. “Like I said before, I will just do my best just to help my team have a great campaign.”

Apart from Ladi, Baclaan and Escobar are also expected to bring excitement in the tournament that will run from April to December. Several veterans had signed up for their respective teams, namely Alvin Pasaol (Parañaque), and Vic Manuel (Pangasinan), to list a few.

During the renewal of broadcast partnership between MPBL and Solar Sports, league founder and boxing Manny Pacquiao stressed his excitement for the coming season

“It’s a great opportunity for MPBL and Solar Sports for partnership, sana maging matagumpay at malago pa lalo ang coverage natin, para marami pang matulungan ‘tong liga, lumawak pa ang coverage sa tulong nila William and Wilson Tsieng,” said Pacquiao in a press conference at Solar Century Tower in Makati City Wednesday, March 25.

“At sa lahat ng mga officials na may sipag at tiyaga para mas palakihin ang coverage ng MPBL. Abangan niyo itong next season, napakaraming players na bago na na-draft ng bawat koponan, expecting to have good games every day, excited din ako makapanood,” he added.

More live games would be shown this year, improving from six to 12 matches on Solar Sports. Meanwhile, MPBL also offers free livestream on Facebook and YouTube.

“Unang-una, nagpapasalamat kami sa Solar Sports na nabigyan ulit kami ng chance. It’s an integral part of our program na mas mapromote pa yung liga. At ‘yong vision ni Sen. Manny na maipakita pa talaga sa mas maraming tao at LGUs’ yung MPBL,” said MPBL commissioner Emmerson Oreta. “At least ngayon, maraming chance na makapanood ng live games ‘yung fans natin.”

Dave Ildefonso and the Abra Solid North Weavers out to defend their first crown this year against the growing member teams banner by San Juan Knights, Davao Occidental Tigers, Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, and Quezon Huskers.