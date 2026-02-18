Pangasinan town mayor seeks Comelec review of poll case

By LIEZLE BASA IÑIGO

ROSALES, Pangasinan — Vice Mayor John Isaac Kho has filed an appeal with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) after a local court reversed the results of the May 12, 2025 elections, declaring his opponent, Susan Casareno, the winner.

On November 24, 2025, the Regional Trial Court Branch 53 ordered a manual recount of votes, which gave Casareno 20,705 votes against Kho’s 18,730. This overturned the earlier Automated Counting Machine (ACM) tally that had shown Kho ahead by 1,208 votes.

Kho’s appeal seeks Comelec’s review of the case, specifically requesting examination of digital ballot images stored in the ACMs to reconcile discrepancies between the manual and machine counts. His camp maintains that this step is crucial to ensuring transparency.

Meanwhile, residents expressed concern over circulating reports of Kho’s removal, even though no final and enforceable court order has been issued.

Local observers reminded the public that court rulings take effect only when they become final and executory.

For now, Kho continues to serve as vice mayor while his appeal remains under review.

Comelec has yet to issue a decision on the matter.