By REYNALD MAGALLOn

Justine Baltazar is boosting a depleted frontline for Gilas Pilipinas after being called up to be part of the pool for the second window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The 6-foot-7 forward was in attendance in the first two days of the Nationals’ training composed of only PBA players at the Upper Deck Gym in Ortigas.

The addition of Baltazar came on the heels of the reports of the potential absences of Gilas twin towers Kai Sotto and Quentin Millora-Brown.

National team head coach Tim Cone in a report has confirmed that Millora-Brown has decided to sit out the two games scheduled for this window while uncertainty surrounds Sotto’s availability after recovering from an ACL injury.

Both frontliners are playing in the Japan B.League with Sotto actually performing well for his team, Koshigaya Alphas.

With Baltazar in the fold, he is expected to fight for a spot in the final 12 with 6-foot-10 centers June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu, as well as Troy Rosario and Carl Tamayo.

Known for his agility and rebounding, Baltazar could be a huge help for Gilas should he be picked in the roster.